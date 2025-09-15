Sign up
Previous
Photo 2840
Long Island Sound
The CT shoreline was sunny and bright today. We did a nearly 3 mile loop in Hammonasset State Park this afternoon.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Tags
rocks
,
trees
,
connecticut
,
shoreline
,
seascape
,
hammonasset state park
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
September 15th, 2025
