Previous
Photo 2842
Battered Butterfly
This is one of the Monarchs that were fighting in the Hammonasset butterfly gardens. You can barely see it here, but the left wing is missing a big piece.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
flowers
,
insect
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
ageratum
,
hammonasset state park
