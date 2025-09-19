Previous
Napping or Nectaring? by falcon11
Photo 2843

Napping or Nectaring?

It was hard to tell if this bumblebee was at work or asleep. This beautiful white cosmos is in my friend, Joanne's garden plot at Bauer Park.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
