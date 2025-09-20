Previous
Surrounded by falcon11
Photo 2843

Surrounded

This male Goldfinch was eating sunflower seeds in the Bauer Park Community Gardens today.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
778% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
nice capture of the goldfinch ... Our sunflowers are looking like this too.
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact