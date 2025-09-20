Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2843
Surrounded
This male Goldfinch was eating sunflower seeds in the Bauer Park Community Gardens today.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3353
photos
74
followers
19
following
778% complete
View this month »
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th September 2025 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sunflowers
,
goldfinch
,
community garden
*lynn
ace
nice capture of the goldfinch ... Our sunflowers are looking like this too.
September 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close