Previous
A Fair Pair by falcon11
Photo 2845

A Fair Pair

This was my favorite shot of the day at the Guilford Agricultural Fair, a yearly event in my town. They were gearing up for a challenge event, so shortly after I took this, they were taken away to participate.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact