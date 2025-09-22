Sign up
Previous
Photo 2846
No Kidding Around
These baby goats were very well behaved in their pen at the Guilford Fair.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3356
photos
73
followers
19
following
779% complete
View this month »
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st September 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
kids
,
goats
,
guilford fair
