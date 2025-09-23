Previous
All Yoked Up by falcon11
All Yoked Up

I thought this shot from the Guilford Fair, which was established in 1859, was perfect for the DistressedFX+ treatment.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Corinne C ace
This is fabulous. I love the edit.
September 24th, 2025  
