Goldfinch Revisited by falcon11
Goldfinch Revisited

Here is a distressed version of the goldfinch in Bauer Park from 9/20.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Allison Williams ace
Love the focus. Perfect!
September 24th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👌❤️⭐️
September 25th, 2025  
