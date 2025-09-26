Previous
Next
Carpenter Bee by falcon11
Photo 2849

Carpenter Bee

A quick shot of one of the many bees enjoying the goldenrod outside the library.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact