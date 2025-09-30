Sign up
Previous
Photo 2851
Watchful Frog
I believe this is a female Green Frog, and there was one very small frog in the little bathtub pond along with her. There used to be 4 or 5 babies. I wonder what happened to them? Snakes or herons?
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
Tags
nature
,
frog
,
rock
,
pond
,
amphibian
,
green frog
,
duckweed
