Previous
Guilford Fair Barn by falcon11
Photo 2857

Guilford Fair Barn

Filling in again today with this nostalgic look at the old barn at the fairgrounds. We had some trees trimmed in the yard today -- we are expecting a big Nor'easter storm this weekend, so the timing was perfect. Hoping to get out and shoot tomorrow.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
782% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool capture. Hope the winds are not too bad.
October 10th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact