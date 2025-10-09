Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2857
Guilford Fair Barn
Filling in again today with this nostalgic look at the old barn at the fairgrounds. We had some trees trimmed in the yard today -- we are expecting a big Nor'easter storm this weekend, so the timing was perfect. Hoping to get out and shoot tomorrow.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3368
photos
73
followers
19
following
782% complete
View this month »
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
Latest from all albums
2851
2852
2853
511
2854
2855
2856
2857
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Taken
28th September 2025 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
nostalgic
,
wagon wheel
,
distressedfx+
,
guilford fair
Rick
ace
Cool capture. Hope the winds are not too bad.
October 10th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
October 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close