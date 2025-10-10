Sign up
Photo 2858
Repetition
Reflections along the wharf in Stony Creek today.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3369
photos
73
followers
19
following
783% complete
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2852
2853
511
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
10th October 2025 1:11pm
Tags
reflections
,
railings
,
stony creek
,
water patterns
