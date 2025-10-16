Previous
Dabbling Drake by falcon11
Photo 2864

Dabbling Drake

There was a flock of ducks swimming around near the dock at the CT River Museum today. It is quite a good little museum, 6 miles upriver from the mouth of the CT River at Long Island Sound.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

