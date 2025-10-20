Sign up
Previous
Photo 2868
Facing Downstream
Appropriate for this spooky season.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
2
1
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th October 2025 11:59am
face
,
leaves
,
river
,
bubbles
,
water patterns
,
paradoleia
Lin
ace
LOVE it - a must fav.
October 20th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
October 20th, 2025
