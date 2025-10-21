Sign up
Photo 2869
The Beauty of the Autumn
I layered an ICM shot and a straight shot to get this image. Let me know what you think.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3381
photos
74
followers
19
following
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
Views
1
Main Album
ILCE-6600
21st October 2025 1:27pm
Public
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
impressionistic
,
layered
,
painterly
