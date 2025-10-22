Previous
Reflections in the Stream by falcon11
Photo 2870

Reflections in the Stream

Another shot from Chatfield Hollow State Park yesterday. The fall color is going fast, so I want to get out and shoot as much as I can this week.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact