Chatfield Hollow State Park by falcon11
Chatfield Hollow State Park

This park and this upper lake was the location for my photo shoots this week. I grew up in Killingworth and was lucky to have this beautiful park in my hometown.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Allison Maltese

