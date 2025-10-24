Sign up
Photo 2872
Chatfield Hollow State Park
This park and this upper lake was the location for my photo shoots this week. I grew up in Killingworth and was lucky to have this beautiful park in my hometown.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st October 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
connecticut
,
lake
,
chatfield hollow state park
,
killingworth
