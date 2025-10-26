Previous
Feeder Visitor by falcon11
Photo 2874

Feeder Visitor

My sister put up these colorful ball feeders at my mother's nursing home, and my mother enjoys watching the birds come to eat. Mom turns 99 this week, so we went up to celebrate with her yesterday.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
This is a great capture. Congratulations on your mother’s landmark birthday.
October 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact