Previous
Just Resting by falcon11
Photo 2876

Just Resting

I see a lot of these House Sparrows flitting about the feeders. They fly in and out from the nearby bushes, eating seeds and sometimes pecking at the suet.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact