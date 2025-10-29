Sign up
Previous
Photo 2877
My Leaves Have Spots!
It is a fungus, I hear, due to the drought and other weather conditions this year. There are just a few hangers-on in this big maple in our front yard. Tomorrow night's storm will likely claim the rest.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th October 2025 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple
