My Leaves Have Spots! by falcon11
My Leaves Have Spots!

It is a fungus, I hear, due to the drought and other weather conditions this year. There are just a few hangers-on in this big maple in our front yard. Tomorrow night's storm will likely claim the rest.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

