Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2878
Simply Red
I liked this bright red Japanese maple leaf popping off the wet surface of my mother's driveway.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3390
photos
74
followers
19
following
788% complete
View this month »
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th October 2025 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaf
,
wet
,
pavement
,
driveway
,
japanese maple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close