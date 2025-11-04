Sign up
Previous
Photo 2883
End of the Season
These Black-eyed Susans have just their seed centers left at this time of year. I am leaving them so the birds have something to eat.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3395
photos
74
followers
19
following
789% complete
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th October 2025 9:33am
Tags
flowers
,
seeds
,
seed pods
,
black-eyed susans
*lynn
ace
A sign of the season. Nice of you to leave them for the birds.
November 5th, 2025
