End of the Season by falcon11
End of the Season

These Black-eyed Susans have just their seed centers left at this time of year. I am leaving them so the birds have something to eat.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
*lynn ace
A sign of the season. Nice of you to leave them for the birds.
November 5th, 2025  
