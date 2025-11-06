Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2884
Local Color
Just a quick shot of the beautiful red Japanese maple in my mother's yard. Busy day today...
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3396
photos
74
followers
19
following
790% complete
View this month »
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th November 2025 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple
,
foliage
,
japanese maple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close