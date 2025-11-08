Sign up
Previous
Photo 2885
Light Painting
...in the woods today on the trail to the pond.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
790% complete
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
8th November 2025 2:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
woods
,
artistic
,
painterly
,
icm
,
swipe
Jane Pittenger
ace
Magic. ICM? Spider webs are a bonus
November 9th, 2025
