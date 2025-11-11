Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2886
Outdoor Dining
We are back in our Southern condo for a month, and I am happy to see the water birds again. This Green Heron was fishing in the canal on a brisk 52 degree day.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3398
photos
74
followers
19
following
790% complete
View this month »
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th November 2025 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
rope
,
heron
,
water bird
,
green heron
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close