Previous
Outdoor Dining by falcon11
Photo 2886

Outdoor Dining

We are back in our Southern condo for a month, and I am happy to see the water birds again. This Green Heron was fishing in the canal on a brisk 52 degree day.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact