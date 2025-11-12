Sign up
Previous
Photo 2887
Bringing Home Dinner
There was a family of Ospreys on South Lido Beach where we walked today, and I was ready when this Osprey flew overhead.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3399
photos
74
followers
19
following
790% complete
View this month »
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th November 2025 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
fish
,
florida
,
osprey
,
water bird
,
bif
,
south lido beach
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture
November 12th, 2025
