Previous
Photo 2890
Is This My Good Side?
A pair of Gulf Fritillaries were resting in this tree at Ted Sperling Park. We head out to the birding boardwalk at sunrise tomorrow. Check back then....
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th November 2025 2:18pm
Tags
tree
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
florida
,
gulf fritillary
