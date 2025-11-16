Previous
Cruising Along by falcon11
Photo 2891

There were a lot of Mottled Ducks down in the drainage ditch this morning at The Celery Fields boardwalk area. The reflections were so crazy and interesting, but also too distracting on many shots.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
