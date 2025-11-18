Sign up
Photo 2893
Looking for Love?
This Anhinga was drying its wings on the kayak launch and doing a lot of vocalizing. I got just a hair too close, and it took off out into the bay.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
18th November 2025 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Tags
bird
florida
anhinga
longboat key
sarasota bay
american darter
Omabluebird
ace
Great capture
November 18th, 2025
