Previous
Looking for Love? by falcon11
Photo 2893

Looking for Love?

This Anhinga was drying its wings on the kayak launch and doing a lot of vocalizing. I got just a hair too close, and it took off out into the bay.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Omabluebird ace
Great capture
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact