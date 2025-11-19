Previous
Wood Stork Fishing by falcon11
Photo 2894

Wood Stork Fishing

Working on some of the shots I took at The Celery Fields on Sunday. This gully is really dark in the early morning, but you can pull a lot out of the background in post processing. Any suggestions?
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact