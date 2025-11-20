Previous
Walter Painting by falcon11
Walter Painting

The morning sun shining on the water in the gully created these amazing patterns. This was where the birds were fishing for breakfast
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Brian ace
Mesmerising on black 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
November 21st, 2025  
