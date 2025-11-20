Sign up
Previous
Photo 2895
Walter Painting
The morning sun shining on the water in the gully created these amazing patterns. This was where the birds were fishing for breakfast
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3409
photos
74
followers
19
following
793% complete
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2890
513
514
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th November 2025 7:24am
Tags
painting
,
patterns
,
multi-color
,
water patterns
Brian
ace
Mesmerising on black 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
November 21st, 2025
