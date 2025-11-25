Sign up
Photo 2900
Photo 2900
Resting Egret
The pelicans were furiously diving and eating, but this egret was merely wandering and watching the frenzy.
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3417
photos
74
followers
19
following
794% complete
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
515
2896
516
2897
2898
517
2899
2900
Views
1
Main Album
ILCE-6600
25th November 2025 9:14am
bird
,
beach
,
waves
,
egret
,
florida
,
white egret
,
water bird
,
great white egret
,
coquina beach
