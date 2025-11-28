Previous
Late Day Glow by falcon11
Late Day Glow

On the walk to the beach to watch the sunset, I spotted this Hibiscus.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful light and color!
November 28th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely sighting
November 28th, 2025  
