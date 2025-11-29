Previous
Gotcha! by falcon11
Gotcha!

We enjoyed watching this little Grebe fishing at the Raymond Road Boardwalk this afternoon. It was very fast and totally cute.
29th November 2025

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
