Previous
Photo 2905
Old Florida
At least that was my intention playing around with this photo of Red Bug Slough. Let me know what you think.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
1
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3424
photos
74
followers
19
following
795% complete
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
518
2900
2901
2902
2903
519
2904
2905
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Taken
29th November 2025 9:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
palm
,
florida
,
slough
,
distressed
,
red bug slough
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
November 30th, 2025
