Another Youngster by falcon11
Photo 2906

Another Youngster

Not as cute as the Grebe, but it still looks like this little 'gator has a smile on its face, or maybe it just ate a fish!
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

@falcon11
Peter Dulis ace
say "cheese" :)
December 1st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great capture
December 1st, 2025  
