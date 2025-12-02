Sign up
Previous
Photo 2907
Blue Heron Fishing
Upon our arrival at Myakka River State Park, we stopped on the bridge to watch this heron fishing and the alligators sunning.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th November 2025 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
florida
,
great blue heron
,
water bird
,
myakka river sp
