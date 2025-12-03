Sign up
Photo 2908
Shell Art
Another fill in shot this week -- a wall hanging I made out of shells from our beach and pine "cones" from the Norfolk Pine on our property. I have to add the dangles at the bottom and the hanger next.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3430
photos
74
followers
19
following
797% complete
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th December 2025 4:37pm
Tags
wall art
,
shells
,
mandala
Allison Williams
ace
This is lovely.
December 7th, 2025
