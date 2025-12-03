Previous
Shell Art by falcon11
Photo 2908

Shell Art

Another fill in shot this week -- a wall hanging I made out of shells from our beach and pine "cones" from the Norfolk Pine on our property. I have to add the dangles at the bottom and the hanger next.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Allison Williams ace
This is lovely.
December 7th, 2025  
