Photo 2909
Beach Dreams
Filling in for one of the two days I was in the hospital this week. I am home and on the mend, thankfully.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3430
photos
74
followers
19
following
797% complete
View this month »
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Taken
4th December 2025 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
waves
,
pink
,
pelican
,
surf
,
fantasy
Jane Pittenger
ace
So sorry re having to spend some days in the hospital. Hope all is well
December 7th, 2025
