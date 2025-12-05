Sign up
Previous
Photo 2908
Swamp Hen
This Swamp Hen was eating the flowers and stems from this marsh plant when I was at the boardwalk. Sadly a good half of the area under the boardwalk has dried up due to the drought in this part of Florida.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th November 2025 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
florida
,
swamp hen
,
grey-headed swamp hen
Corinne C
ace
Her feathers have amazing colors!
December 6th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
December 6th, 2025
