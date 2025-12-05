Previous
Swamp Hen by falcon11
Photo 2908

Swamp Hen

This Swamp Hen was eating the flowers and stems from this marsh plant when I was at the boardwalk. Sadly a good half of the area under the boardwalk has dried up due to the drought in this part of Florida.

5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
796% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Her feathers have amazing colors!
December 6th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
December 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact