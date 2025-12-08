Sign up
Previous
Photo 2913
Woodland Light
Filling in today with a shot from Red Bug Slough in Sarasota.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3432
photos
74
followers
19
following
798% complete
View this month »
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
24th November 2025 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
forest
,
ferns
,
florida
,
sarasota
,
red bug slough
Allison Williams
ace
Wonderful light! A fav.
December 9th, 2025
