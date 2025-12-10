Sign up
Previous
Photo 2914
Photo Bombed by a Koi
The fish swam behind this water lily as I was taking the shot. Any objections to the rainbow splotches in the water? If so, suggestions as to how to remove them? I couldn't find anything under lens aberration that matched my camera.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
21st November 2025 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
fish
,
koi
,
water lily
,
water garden
,
the selby
