Previous
Photo Bombed by a Koi by falcon11
Photo 2914

Photo Bombed by a Koi

The fish swam behind this water lily as I was taking the shot. Any objections to the rainbow splotches in the water? If so, suggestions as to how to remove them? I couldn't find anything under lens aberration that matched my camera.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact