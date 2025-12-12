Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2917
Nanday Parakeet
Just filling in a couple of holes from last month. A flock of Parakeets flew into The Celery Fields to feed at the bird feeders, then took to the sky and moved off. It is always a treat to see and hear them.
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3437
photos
74
followers
19
following
799% complete
View this month »
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th November 2025 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
parakeet
,
nanday parakeet
,
the celery fields florida
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close