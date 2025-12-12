Previous
Nanday Parakeet
Nanday Parakeet

Just filling in a couple of holes from last month. A flock of Parakeets flew into The Celery Fields to feed at the bird feeders, then took to the sky and moved off. It is always a treat to see and hear them.
12th December 2025

