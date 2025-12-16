Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2920
Dawn Redwood in Winter #2
Another shot of this tree looking up.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3439
photos
74
followers
19
following
800% complete
View this month »
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th December 2025 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
evergreen
,
redwood
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close