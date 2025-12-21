Sign up
Previous
Photo 2923
Holiday Mandala
There were a few colorful planters on the sidewalk in downtown Madison, so I took a few Kaleidacam shots while I was out and about.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3442
photos
74
followers
19
following
800% complete
View this month »
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
KaleidaCam
Taken
17th December 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
holiday
,
berries
,
greens
,
mandala
,
kaleidacam
,
iphone16pro
Allison Williams
ace
Outstanding!
December 22nd, 2025
