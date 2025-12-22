Previous
American Coot by falcon11
Photo 2924

American Coot

Filling in today with a shot of an American Coot feeding in the marsh beneath the Raymond Road boardwalk.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact