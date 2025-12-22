Sign up
Previous
Photo 2924
American Coot
Filling in today with a shot of an American Coot feeding in the marsh beneath the Raymond Road boardwalk.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
Tags
florida
,
coot
,
water bird
,
wetland
,
american coot
,
mud hen
