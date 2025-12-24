Previous
The Village Chocolatier by falcon11
The Village Chocolatier

Our local candy store, in downtown Guilford, has the most wonderful displays in its front windows. Forgive the poor photo, but I wanted to share their lovely artistic creation.
Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
December 24th, 2025  
