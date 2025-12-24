Sign up
Previous
Photo 2925
The Village Chocolatier
Our local candy store, in downtown Guilford, has the most wonderful displays in its front windows. Forgive the poor photo, but I wanted to share their lovely artistic creation.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3444
photos
72
followers
19
following
801% complete
View this month »
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd December 2025 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
display
,
gingerbread
,
store window
,
candy store
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
December 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
