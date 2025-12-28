Sign up
Previous
Photo 2927
Winter Trees
We took a ride through Hammonasset State Park yesterday after the snowstorm. I liked the line up of trees along the road.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th December 2025 2:33pm
snow
winter
trees
landscape
connecticut
evergreens
hammonasset state park
firs
