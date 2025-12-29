Sign up
Photo 2928
The Red Barn
This iconic barn is at the beginning of our 129-family neighborhood. The owner grows salt hay in the field there, and harvests it once or twice a year.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
28th December 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
barn
,
connecticut
,
bucolic
,
new england
