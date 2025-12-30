Sign up
Previous
Photo 2929
West Wharf in Winter
I braved the wind chill of 19 degrees to get a few shots of Long Island Sound in Madison this morning.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Main Album
ILCE-6600
30th December 2025 10:20am
Public
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
connecticut
,
madison
,
seascape
,
west wharf
